Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, November 03, 2019
The Mamas and the Papas: California Dreamin'
An anthem for a December general election.
California Dreamin' was written by the married couple John Phillips (the man with the guitar here) and Michelle Phillips (the woman who isn't Mama Cass Elliot). Apparently John dreamt half the song and woke Michelle to help him finish it.
It was a hit in the US in 1965 and in Britain the following year.
There's an odd Mandela Effect in the song. I would have sworn the lyrics went "I began to pray", but they clearly sing "I pretend to pray".
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment