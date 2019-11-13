Finding solace in Albert and Squeaky

In these dark days of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and The Hundred, we need some solace.Still not sure how this could be, but I found both an abandoned kitten and, independently, an abandoned puppy on Halloween. They are now bonded, and abandoned no more. pic.twitter.com/FoX8VfYBBf— Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) November 4, 2019
I have found mine by following Shannon Miner on Twitter and through him the adventures of Albert the puppy, Squeaky the kitten and Onyx.
Sweet dreams (and teeth). #Albert #Squeaky #Onyx pic.twitter.com/8daoV157d4— Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) November 12, 2019
