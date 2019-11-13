Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Finding solace in Albert and Squeaky

In these dark days of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and The Hundred, we need some solace.

I have found mine by following Shannon Miner on Twitter and through him the adventures of Albert the puppy, Squeaky the kitten and Onyx.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)