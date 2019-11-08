"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, November 08, 2019
Ian Nairn in Pimlico, 1970
The great architectural critic celebrates the village of Pimlico and its two post-war estates at Churchill Gardens and Lillington Street.
