Norman Lamb honoured alongside The Archers

Norman Lamb, who has just stood down as Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk, received the 'Making a Difference' award at last night's Mind media awards.We're signing off for the evening, but what an inspiring evening it was.— Mind (@MindCharity) November 13, 2019
We'll leave you with this clip from Sir @NormanLamb's speech, who won the Making a Difference award. #BupaMindAwards pic.twitter.com/1GpjjZzAiB
This award is made each year to someone in the media who has set the agenda and initiated change.
Other winners included The Archers, which won the award for soaps and continual series.
No comments:
Post a Comment