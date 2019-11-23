Saturday, November 23, 2019

St Mary's Mill Lock, Leicester


South of Freeman's Common Lock and north of Aylestone Meadows lies St Mary's Mill Lock.

This was once a heavily industrialised area, but the mill buildings now represent a last survival of that era.

Now the Faircharm Industrial Estate, they occupy the site of a medieval mill. They were home to the John Bull Rubber Company, later Dunlop, until 1971.

Three years ago, Leicester City Council gave permission for the site to be cleared for housing, but the owners have not gone ahead with the plan and industry remains here.




