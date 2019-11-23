Six of the Best 895

"It’s becoming increasingly clear that our existing economic order is no longer working. It promotes the needs of capital above those of people." Simon Perks introduces the New Economics Foundation's 'Change the Rules' project.
Edward Lucas travels to Prague to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.
"A playwright can only flourish in an educated society, a society that can design and build and maintain theatres, a civilised society where people have been taught and enabled to appreciate drama, where study and hard work and sacrifice have created enough prosperity, enough surplus wealth, to enable people to have leisure time." Niall Gooch defends bourgeois values.
Constance Grady says T.H. White's The Once and Future King is still the best King Arthur story out there.
"Bucks Fizz – the spiritual opposite of a committee room in an ugly municipal building – was always a political training ground, very much a bleached blond PPE." Paul Saffer on poptastic politicians.
