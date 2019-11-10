Lord Bonkers' Diary: Buckled inside the large wicker hamper

counterterrorism expert as their candidate to succeed Sir Alan Duncan.
You can see why.
When Jo ‘Gloria’ Swanson tipped me the wink that we would be parading newly converted Conservative MPs to the Liberal Democrat Conference, I naturally decided to join the fun. I hired a van from Oakham’s leading Chinese laundry and bade a brace of gamekeepers join me; we motored up to Town and lay in wait outside the Carlton Club.
In the middle of the afternoon a red-faced character sporting an Eton tie stumbled down the steps. I thumbed through Jane’s Conservative MPs and identified him as fair quarry. The gamekeepers moved in, and when he proved resistant to their orders a tap on the napper with an orchard doughty rendered him more pliable. He was bundled into the van and buckled inside the large wicker hamper with which it had come equipped.
Thus arranged, we pointed the bonnet for Bournemouth.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
