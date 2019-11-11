Six of the Best 893

Chris Grey.
Dave Troy reads Christopher Wylie's Mindf*ck: "At stake in the Cambridge Analytica saga is the very idea of agency. Whether or not we humans have free will, freedom of thought, and capacity to shape our destiny is at the heart of our legal system and the very idea of democracy."
"He seemed to be in a very bad temper and was unhappy about the fact that we had told people about his voting record on climate change." David Watts meets Robert Jenrick.
"Outside of their loyal fan base their music is seen by some as shallow, irritating and puerile, but a new ten CD box set, Givin’ It That, collects the Rockney duo’s nine studio albums and a bonus CD of rarities that goes a long way to setting the record straight." Nick Roseblade takes another look at Chas & Dave.
The idea that the broadcast of Orson Welles' adaptation of The War of the Worlds caused mass panic is myth, says Martin Chilton.
Huw Turbervill fears it may be too late to save cricket's county championship: "It’s like watching a beloved pet suffer an agonising death. It’s the last thing I want to see, but maybe a mercy killing would be best before it suffers any further indignity."
