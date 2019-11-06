Tory MP flees Eastleigh for safer seat

A week ago Mims Davies announced that she was standing down as MP for Eastleigh:
I am a single parent of two wonderful girls and, over the last few years, it has been become increasingly difficult to juggle the responsibilities have I first and foremost as a mother and, secondly, as an MP and minister.She must have taken a course in advanced juggling, because today she her name appeared on the shortlist to be the new Conservative candidate for Mid Sussex, the seat just vacated by Sir Nicholas Soames.
Davies had a majority of over 14,000 at the last election, but Eastleigh was a Liberal Democrat seat between 1994 and 2015.
It hard not to see her flight as a sign she fears it may be vulnerable to recapture this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment