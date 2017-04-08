Brian Matthew has died

The broadcaster Brian Matthew died this morning at the age of 88.
The BBC, which erroneously announced his death a couple of days ago, has a good obituary.
I wrote my own tribute to him back in 2008:
Just about my earliest memory is climbing into my parents' bed on Saturday mornings, and I clearly remember Matthew's Saturday Club being on the radio when I did so. I may well have heard some of the Spencer Davis Group performances from the show that I bought last year (volume 1 of Mojo Rhythms & Midnight Blues) when they were first broadcast.
Fast forward to my university years. In those days there was only one mainstream radio station that broadcast into the small hours (when, of course, many undergraduate essays are written). That was Radio 2 and between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. the programme it broadcast was Brian Matthew's Round Midnight.
Probably because of the power of the musicians' union in those days, Matthew had to broadcast an awful lot of Barry Forgey and the Radio 2 Big Band. But he also included many interviews with artists of all kinds. And he could be acerbic. I remember his replying, when a student theatre group solemnly informed listeners that they were against stereotypes, "that's very controversial of you".And, as I went on to say, in 2008 Matthew was still going strong with Sounds of the Sixties on Radio 2 on Saturday mornings.
