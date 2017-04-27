Thursday, April 27, 2017

Lembit Opik to become a dad at 52 despite fears serious impaling accident had left ex-MP sterile

The Daily Mirror wins our Headline of the Day Award with this heart-warming tale.

I hear that the judges also liked the detail that Lembit and Sabina Vankova "met in July 2015, at a party to celebrate Tim Farron’s election as Lib Dem leader".
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)