Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Lib Dems choose candidate to follow John Pugh in Southport
Sue McGuire, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Sefton Council, has been selected by the party to fight for Southport, reports the Southport Visiter.
The seat is currently held for the Lib Dems by John Pugh.
While we wonder why the paper has that odd name, let's enjoy this old railway poster.
