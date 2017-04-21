David Mackintosh under more pressure in Northampton South

A senior Conservative has confirmed she would not support David Mackintosh's bid to run again in June's General Election due to his handling of the Sixfields saga.
Former Northampton Borough Council leader, Councillor Mary Markham, also confirmed Mr Mackintosh has been summoned to address the Northampton South Conservative Association early next month.At that meeting, which will take place on 2 May, Mackintosh could face two votes, If he failed to win the approval of the constituency party's executive committee the question would go to a secret ballot of its members,
The report goes on to give Mary Markham's reasons for not supporting Mackintosh:
Councillor Markham said she would not be supporting him due to the way she says he handled criticism of his involvement in the failed Sixfields loan saga.
She said: "I urged David Mackintosh publicly some months ago to be more accountable, not just to the association management committee, but to his electorate too.
"I asked him to answer their questions and be more representative.
"I haven't seen any evidence of that since," she said.Elsewhere, Guido Fawkes says two other Conservative MPs may struggle to be reselected: Alan Haselhurst in Saffron Walden and Jack Lopresti in Filton and Bradley Stoke.
No comments:
Post a Comment