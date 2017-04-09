Six of the Best 682

Simon Head gives it both barrels in The New York Review of Books.
Richard Kemp says we should let teachers teach.
In 1824 the King and Queen of the Sandwich Islands visited England - with tragic consequences. A fascinating post from Shannon Selin.
The British Museum Podcast talks about the links between that famous establishment and cats.
"Through a little gateway on Fleet Street lies the Temple, the inner sanctum of Britain’s legal profession ... There is no temple, but amid the chambers of barristers is a little old church that has a history going all the way back to the Knights Templar." Flickering Lamps takes us to one of London's hidden treasures.
In which I help Chris Dale discover a wood which looks like a bird leads to an airfield and a reservoir - and they are all in Rutland!
No comments:
Post a Comment