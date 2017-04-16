Redevelopment of Alexander Street, Leicester

Alexander Street isn't there any more. A little googling shows it once had a pub and a chapel, but today it has been completely cleared for redevelopment.That's what I wrote when I discovered this corner of Leicester, which is hidden behind the city's old Central railway station.
The Leicester Mercury reports the redevelopment that is planned there:
City council officials have received an application to build 322 apartments in Bath Lane near to the recently restored Friar's Mill office development.
Developers Goldcharm are behind the plan which would see two blocks of flats erected - one 11 storeys high at its tallest point.
As well as the privately rented homes, there will be small shops a cafe and a gym built.
The site of the plan is a now-cleared former industrial area which sits either side of Alexander Street and covers an two acre area.I trust that the Great Central generator house, which stands at the junction of Alexander Street and Jarvis Street, will be refurbished as part of this development.
