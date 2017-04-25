Richard Jefferies Society and White Horse Bookshop Literary Prize

Each year the Richard Jefferies Society and the White Horse Bookshop in Marlborough award a prize to the author of the publication considered by their judging panel to be the most outstanding nature writing published that year.
The winning work, say the rules for the prize, will reflect the heritage and spirit of Jefferies’ countryside books.
The Richard Jefferies Society website has the shortlist for this year's prize:
- The Nature of Autumn, by Jim Crumley, published by Saraband.
- The Running Hare, by John Lewis-Stempel, published by Doubleday.
- Six Facets of Light, by Ann Wroe, published by Jonathan Cape.
- Walking Through Spring, by Graham Hoyland, published by William Collins.
- The Wood for the Trees, by Richard Fortey, published by William Collins.
The winner will be decided at the Richard Jefferies Society's executive council meeting on 13 May.
