Is Edward Garnier about to stand down as MP for Harborough?

There has been speculation today about the future of Sir Edward Garnier, the Conservative MP for Harborough.
It seems to have originated from this tweet by the chief political correspondent of Sky News:
The local press picked up the story, with the Leicester Mercury adding:I'm told Sir Edward Garnier, 64, MP for Harborough, Oadby & Wigston, is poised to become the latest Tory MP to announce he's stepping down.— joncraigSKY (@joncraig) April 27, 2017
Local sources ... have suggested the veteran Conservative and former solicitor general will not seek re-election.
The Mercury contacted Sir Edward to ask him if it was correct that he intended not to stand again.
The MP, who backed the UK's continuing membership of the EU, declined to comment.But are we getting excited over nothing? A BBC political reporter has tweeted:
While we wait for his decision, here are Sir Edward's views on Europe.I asked #Harborough MP Sir Edward Garnier on 19th April if he was standing again. He told me "Yes so far as I know!"— Tim Parker (@LeicesterTim) April 27, 2017
