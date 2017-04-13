Six of the Best 684

Matthew Scott explains why the government's drugs policy is failing.
Joanna Bartley makes a traditionalist case against grammar schools: "If parents prefer academic schools then the very nature of selective education will disappoint many. Only a fixed percentage achieve their wish, the rest finding schools skewed towards the needs of lower ability pupils."
An overabundance of psychogeographers is clogging our city streets, argues Will Wiles,
Three decades after the release of the cult British film, Adam Scovell goes on holiday by mistake. He hunts out the locations where Withnail & I was filmed.
Gavin MacGregor looks through the eyes of the Ballachulish Goddess.
Meera Dattani walks the National Forest Way through Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
