Thursday, April 13, 2017

Six of the Best 684

"We should remember that Spice itself came into existence as an attempt to evade the ban on the far less harmful 'natural' cannabis. Thanks to prohibition, chemists were given an incentive to produce an alternative and they have come up with something much nastier." Matthew Scott explains why the government's drugs policy is failing.

Joanna Bartley makes a traditionalist case against grammar schools: "If parents prefer academic schools then the very nature of selective education will disappoint many. Only a fixed percentage achieve their wish, the rest finding schools skewed towards the needs of lower ability pupils."

An overabundance of psychogeographers is clogging our city streets, argues Will Wiles,

Three decades after the release of the cult British film, Adam Scovell goes on holiday by mistake. He hunts out the locations where Withnail & I was filmed.

Gavin MacGregor looks through the eyes of the Ballachulish Goddess.

Meera Dattani walks the National Forest Way through Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)