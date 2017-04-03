Six of the Best 680

Vince Cable says economists, not politicians, will have the last word on Brexit.
Erika Baker reports that the Liberal Democrats are making great strides in Tower Hamlets. The sky is the limit: I was drinking with a former Liberal education chair from the borough last Saturday.
Jeremy Corbyn wants to bypass the mainstream media. So why are Labour's memes so bad? asks Martin Robbins.
"The notion of taking the script of Annie Hall - or, more frighteningly, just the idea for the movie - to a rational studio head ... and requesting millions of dollars to realize it on the screen is sufficient to induce a kind of nightmarish panic, even years after the movie was made and released." Gordon Willis introduces the film's screenplay.
Pete Murray, the former actor and broadcaster, is still with us at the age of 91. Hear him interviewed about his career.
"In 1974, Stapleford Hall near Melton Mowbray was home to the 2nd Lord Gretton and his family. The park was at its peak as a tourist attraction, with the grounds containing a lion reserve, miniature railway and two scale model cruise liners." Tim Holyoake has a film of it from that year.
