Saturday, April 15, 2017
Shropshire Hills bus service started today
I may struggle to get there this summer, but the Shropshire Hill shuttle buses started running today.
You can find full details and the timetable on the Shropshire Hill AONB site.
Once again, spending cuts mean that only the service being provided is the core one from Church Stretton over the Long Mynd to Pontesbury, Minsterley and the Stiperstones is running.
It's not so long since you could reach Much Wenlock, Bishop's Castle and Knighton on these buses.
I was just wondering earlier in the week if you can get from Church Stretton to Bishop's Castle by public transport. I assumed that you could buy it appears that such options are very limited and stretched.
You would have to go via Shrewsbury - there is a bus service from there to Bishop's Castle, though it is under threat.
The road shown looks very narrow. If cars start using the roads on a regular basis ,cos of bus cuts it will not be long before potholes appear. Would that not cost the council more in constant repairs cos of not forward thinking enough?
