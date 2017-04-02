Sunday, April 02, 2017

Lib Dem beats Ukip by a knock out



Remember the chessboxing bout between Liberal Democrat activist and former Ukip MEP Jonathan Arnott that I mentioned the other day?

I have good news from the Metro:
A Ukip MEP has been punched to the ground in an epic grudge match with a Lib Dem activist – days after Article 50 was triggered. 
Billed as the main event of a ‘chessboxing’ match, the MEP for the North East of England was floored pretty early on.
All the more impressive, given how handy Ukip MEPs can be with their fists.
