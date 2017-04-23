Sunday, April 23, 2017

Long John Baldry and Rod Stewart: Up Above My Head



The rot set in with Sailing in 1975, but before that the Faces were a great band and in the Sixties Rod the Mod was something of a counter culture figure.

This was his first record, made in 1964. If he was meant to be backing Long John Baldry, it turned into more of a duet.

There's more Long John Baldry on this blog, as well as a glimpse of Rod Stewart in 1965 and a nice anecdote about his In a Broken Dream.
