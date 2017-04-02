Sunday, April 02, 2017

Leicester: A totally uninteresting Midlands city?



Not a bit of it. as this talk by Chris Mathews and Adrian Jones from last November's conference 'Planning Leicester: Town planning and the historic environment since the 1960s' shows.

The city has lots of interesting 20th-century architecture, some of which has featured on this blog.

I played many chess games in the City Hall on Charles Street when it was home to the Willie Thorne Snooker Centre. It was a cut above the schools or church halls where matches usually took place.

I have already posted one by the archaeologist Matthew Morris on 'The importance of the archaeology and standing buildings of Leicester'.
