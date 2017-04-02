Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, April 02, 2017
Leicester: A totally uninteresting Midlands city?
Not a bit of it. as this talk by Chris Mathews and Adrian Jones from last November's conference 'Planning Leicester: Town planning and the historic environment since the 1960s' shows.
The city has lots of interesting 20th-century architecture, some of which has featured on this blog.
I played many chess games in the City Hall on Charles Street when it was home to the Willie Thorne Snooker Centre. It was a cut above the schools or church halls where matches usually took place.
I have already posted one by the archaeologist Matthew Morris on 'The importance of the archaeology and standing buildings of Leicester'.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment