Theresa May is the opposite of Harold Macmillan

Writing about Julian Critchley after visiting his grave at Wistanstow, I quoted an interview he gave to Naim Attallah:
I had two heroes in politics: Macmillan and Roy Jenkins. Macmillan, because he controlled to a very great extent Britain’s decline in power and was responsible for our adjustment in straitened circumstances – something he managed despite a party of fools.
My admiration for Roy Jenkins was based on the fact that as a young Labour MP he would advocate the cause of Europe in cross-party meetings, and he advocated brilliantly.Leaving Roy to one side, it strikes me that Theresa May is doing the precise opposite of what Macmillan did. She still has a party of fools to contend with, but she is allowing them to indulge their fantasies of glorious isolation or Empire 2.0.
Macmillan came to power because of Suez. Will it take a similar national humiliation to bring the Conservative leadership to its senses?
1 comment:
'Will it take them another humiliation to them to come to their senses'I hope it is nother event that mkes them enter opposition for a long time.
Post a Comment