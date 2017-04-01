Welcome to the new Liberal Democrat bloggers

Challenging Journeys (Phase 2) is written by Helen Belcher and offers "a short wander through the mind of a probationary politician".
Here she writes about Nick Clegg's Newsnight film about Ebbw Vale:
"Investment needs to be better targeted. If you don’t think you’re going to get a good job, there is little incentive to get a good education. So it’s jobs that are needed, together with investment in schools and colleges to train up a workforce in the new skills that will be demanded."
Lib Dem Books (and anything else from Amazon) is an Amazon Affiliate account set up by Merton Lib Dems (and Simon McGrath in particular): "That means that if you use a link from this website to go to Amazon we get a % of everything you spend (and it makes no difference to the price you pay)."
Here it is on 'No More Champage: Churchill and his money':
He came very close to ruin on a number of occasions, particularly after losing huge amounts gambling on US shares in the late 1930s when he was rescued by Sir Henry Strakosch, without which he may well have gone bankrupt and lost his seat – and the history of the world would be very different.My Electronic Soapbox is written by Alex Wasyliw. He writes about the government's refusal to confirm that EU nationals will have the write to remain in Britain after Brexit:
The government could, if it wanted, end this debate right now by simply agreeing to protect the rights of those who have already done so much for our country. But they are not, and likely won't until they have what they want - complete unfettered control over the Brexit negotiations, a blank cheque from parliament and a lack of exposure on just how difficult and damaging these negotiations are likely to be for us, and just how unprepared they are for them.If you have a new blog you would like to appear here next month, please add it to LibDemBlogs.
