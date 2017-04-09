Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, April 09, 2017
The Zombies: Friends Of Mine
The Zombies, or so conventional wisdom has it, never performed any of the songs from Odessey and Oracle live until their recent, well-received concert performances of the whole album.
As this live recording for a BBC session shows, that isn't wholly true.
The song is introduced by Brian Matthew, who died yesterday.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment