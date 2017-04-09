Sunday, April 09, 2017

The Zombies: Friends Of Mine



The Zombies, or so conventional wisdom has it, never performed any of the songs from Odessey and Oracle live until their recent, well-received concert performances of the whole album.

As this live recording for a BBC session shows, that isn't wholly true.

The song is introduced by Brian Matthew, who died yesterday.
