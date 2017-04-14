Good Friday in Shropshire

From The Folklore of Shropshire by Roy Palmer (2004):
Until the 1860s, when the well was drained, it was the custom on Good Friday to dip one's hand in the water, deemed good for weak eyes, of St Margaret's Well at Wellington. Much more recently, comfortably into the 20th century, the congregation of Lords Hill Baptist Church met at Snailbeach in the afternoon and perambulated the area, pausing to sing hymns to the accompaniment of a brass band.
Until the 1930s, most places of work closed on Good Friday. People traditionally spent time in their gardens, and this was considered a good time for planting potatoes. Formerly, bread baked on this day ... was believed to have curative properties. Many Shrewsbury families trekked to Haughmond Hill, following the canal towpath to Uffington. Children played and picknicked on the hill until the Second World War ended the custom.
No comments:
Post a Comment