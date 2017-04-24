Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, April 24, 2017
Herbert Morris buildings, Empress Road, Loughborough
I love this range of old industrial buildings and the way the curve of them closes off the view along Empress Road.
But they won't be there much longer. The Loughborough Echo reported last September that the authority has given permission for them to be demolished for new housing.
So they survived a Zeppelin raid but not Charnwood Borough Council.
At least the cross in the road that marks the raid is still there. And I was pleased to find an Edward VII pillar box that must have witnessed it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment