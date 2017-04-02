Father John Misty: Ballad of the Dying Man

I have heard this on the radio a few times recently and only the other day did I discover that it is not an old album track by Elton John.
It turns out to be by Father John Misty, who is no more a priest than Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a nun.
Father John Misty is a stage name or persona of Josh Tillman, who has been a member of several significant indie bands.
He was recently interviewed on BBC Radio 6 by Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie, describing the experience thus:
"Sometimes I just suck," he says, sighing. "The truth of the matter is it has not been a good year. I have substance-abuse problems. That morning, I was completely fucked up. This was Fear and Loathing level. I’ve got these lizard men with English accents doing this Laurel-and-Hardy act on me and I just couldn’t deal with it."
