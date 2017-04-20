The unbearable lightness of Isabel Oakeshott‏

If May calls early election we hacks wont be able to trust any future denials from No10 about anything. They insisted it wasn't happening.— Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) April 18, 2017
If you are ever tempted to take Isabel Oakeshott seriously, just look at the timestamps on the two tweets above.Sensational move by May, showing sensational leadership.— Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) April 18, 2017
Thanks to @imincorrigible for pointing this out.
In my book this counts as a greater crime than getting Vicky Pryce banged up or telling viewers that the Liberal Democrats were going to lose the Richmond Park by-election because they had delivered too many leaflets.
