Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Estate: A new video featuring Jonathan Meades
A short film, starring Jonathan Meades, about Robert Clayton's documentary photography from 1991.
The photography centres on the everyday life of the Lion Farm Estate, Oldbury, West Midlands which was the subject of a photo book published in 2015.
The Great Meades narrates his introductory essay to the book against images from the work, archive footage and contemporary material.
I posted a short trailer for this film back in December 2015.
