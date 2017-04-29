Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Charlie Cooke and Peter Osgood 47 years ago today
On 29 April 1970 Chelsea won the FA Cup for the first time in their history by beating Leeds 2-1 in a replay at Old Trafford.
This was the goal that brought the scores level and took the game into extra time. A sublime chip from Charlie Cooke and a diving header from Peter Osgood.
Cooke was my hero. In that age before replica kits, all it took was for your Mum to sew a number 7 on the back of a blue shirt and you were him,
