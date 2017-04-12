Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Knaresborough signal box


As its Signalling Record Society page says, Knaresborough signal box is one of the few that was added to the end of an existing terrace.

I took this photograph in, I think, 1981. I remember going for a walk in the area and being pleased to come across a village called Follifoot.

The box looks little changed today. The Signal Box has a picture of the small frame to be found within.
nigel hunter said...

Follifoot was where an ITV programme was filmed. But, alas (except it had horses in it) I cannot remember anymore about it.

12 April, 2017 23:01

