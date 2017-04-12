As its Signalling Record Society page says, Knaresborough signal box is one of the few that was added to the end of an existing terrace.
I took this photograph in, I think, 1981. I remember going for a walk in the area and being pleased to come across a village called Follifoot.
The box looks little changed today. The Signal Box has a picture of the small frame to be found within.
Follifoot was where an ITV programme was filmed. But, alas (except it had horses in it) I cannot remember anymore about it.
