Lord Bonkers and the Ukip gorilla lady

I don't know how this will go down with the voters, but I am reminded of a post on this blog by Lord Bonkers.
Explaing a viral video of a gorilla at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire apparently dancing, he wrote:
There is nothing the older residents of the Bonkers Estate enjoy more than the tea dances I host at the village hall.
However, we have a problem. The toll taken by the local industries of Stilton mining and pork pie production mean that many more ladies than gentlemen survive to enjoy an active retirement.
A couple of years ago the ladies prevailed upon me to provide them with more dancing partners. After no little thought, the solution sprang upon me: train the gorillas at Twycross Zoo.
This initiative has proved a great success. When I proposed it some warned me of the danger of ravishment, but I am happy to report that to date no gorilla has complained of molestation.
