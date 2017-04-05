The Conservatives will not take Mark Reckless's fat arse back

Reckless was elected at Rochester and Strood as a Tory in 2010, but resigned the seat in 2014 and won the subsequent by-election for Ukip. He fought the seat for Ukip at the 2015 general election, but was defeated by the Tories.
But if he has ambitions to re-rat (as Churchill put it), he may be disappointed.
The Daily Telegraph reports:
former Tory MP who defected to Ukip and is rumoured to be considering joining the Tories will be blocked from returning the Conservative Party.
Mark Reckless, a member of the Welsh Assembly, has allegedly applied to sit alongside the Conservatives. However The Telegraph understands that he will be barred from formally rejoining the tories.
There are suggestions that he will instead apply to sit alongside Conservative members of the Welsh Assembly. Mr Reckless did not answer calls or respond to messages.The paper also reminds us that:
David Cameron, the former Prime Minster, allegedly launched an extraordinary attack on Mr Reckless at the time of his defection, accusing him of betraying activists who had worked to get his "fat arse" on the Commons benches.
