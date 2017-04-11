Politician to say sorry over 'male appendage' row in meeting

The Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award, but there is more to it than that.
The story below sounds amusing:
During the October meeting Coun Porter was questioning the city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby about a land sale in his Aylestone ward.
The incident, caught in its entirety on the council's webcast, shows Coun Thomas heckling Coun Porter as he speaks, shouting he 'bottled it'.
Coun Porter immediately responded saying: "I won't be taking any lectures from somebody named after a male appendage.'
Lord Mayor Steven Corrall, who chaired the meeting, asked Coun Porter to retract the comment but he did not.
John Thomas is a slang description of a penis derived from DH Lawrence's novel Lady Chatterley's Lover.I blame John Thomas's parents, even if he does win our Name of the Day Award.
But I suspect this story should be read in conjunction with this guest post from Ross Grant - the sole Conservative member on the council - about the way Nigel Porter has been bullied by the Labour group.
And Leicester is not the only city that suffers from Labour bullying./
The other day the Labour group in Sheffield threatened to throw a Green councillor out of the chamber for questioning its insane determination to fell every tree in the city.
