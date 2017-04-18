Top 20 Liberal Democrat targets on 8 June

After the carnage of 2010, I was too scared to spend much time studying the general election results in detail.
Election Polling is made of sterner stuff and has produced a list of Liberal Democrat targets in order of the swing needed to win them. And the picture is more encouraging than I expected.
Here is the top 20:
- Cambridge (Labour) 0.58%
- Eastbourne (Conservative) 0.69%
- Lewes (Conservative) 1.07%
- Thornbury & Yate (Conservative) 1.54%
- Twickenham (Conservative) 1.63%
- Dunbartonshire East (SNP) 1.97%
- Kingston & Surbiton (Conservative) 2.39%
- St Ives (Conservative) 2.56%
- Edinburgh West (SNP) 2.93%
- Torbay (Conservative) 3.42%
- Sutton & Cheam (Conservative) 3,93%
- Bath (Conservative) 4.06%
- Burnley (Labour) 4.08%
- Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Labour) 4.36%
- Yeovil (Conservative) 4.67%
- Fife North East (SNP) 4.80%
- Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (SNP) 5.62%
- Colchester (Conservative) 5.74%
- Cheltenham (Conservative) 6.06%
- Cheadle (Conservative) 6.08%
1 comment:
Encouraging?
Today's snap poll implies a national LD-Con swing of 3% and a national Lab-LD swing of 4%. That implies 3 current seats (including Richmond Park) would be lost to the Tories, and on the basis of your list 1 would be gained from Labour. It looks as though the party would be struggling to improve on its 2015 showing.
