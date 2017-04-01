Six of the Best 679

Andrew Hickey explains why the Manchester Gorton by-election could be won by Jackie Pearcey and the Liberal Democrats.
Geoff Crocker on the UK's ritual humiliation of disabled people: "The part of the interview which required the applicant to demonstrate capability of physical movement such as bending to touch the floor, or showing knee reflex, was utterly humiliating, as such needs are neither part of the medical condition nor of our PIP application. I am a pretty robust individual but ended the process in tears."
A veteran women's rights campaigner recalls the stark reality of backstreet abortions in the UK to Kashmira Gander.
Edward Woodward's dystopian TV series 1990 was a favourite of mine when I was in the sixth form. Michael Seeley says it's time it was rediscovered.
Life Must Be Filled Up is enjoying the BBC adaptation of Evelyn Waugh's Decline and Fall.
Iain Brodie Browne visits the restored splendour of Old Christ Church in Waterloo.
