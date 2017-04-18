Michael Bogdanov in Leicester

|Photo © David Hallam-Jones
I was sorry to hear of the death of the theatre director Michael Bogdanov.
Back in the 1970s he was the artistic director of Leicester's Phoenix theatre. (That's the old Phoenix, shown in the photograph above,)
He was kind enough to put a season of three Shakespeare plays under the title He That Plays the King.
As these included both plays I was studying for A level - Hamlet and The Tempest - I saw both those productions. Bill Wallis, whom I knew chiefly from the satirical Radio 4 programme Week Ending, played both Hamlet and Prospero.
He also played Richard III in the play I did not see,
