Thursday, April 13, 2017

Londonist goes to Lincoln



I remember Lincoln St Marks and its level crossing from 1978.

In those days it was a stop for direct trains from King's Cross to Grimsby and Cleethorpes, and I can recall seeing a Deltic there on its way to London.

There are no such services today, and any restoration of them sounds a long way off.
