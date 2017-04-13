Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Londonist goes to Lincoln
I remember Lincoln St Marks and its level crossing from 1978.
In those days it was a stop for direct trains from King's Cross to Grimsby and Cleethorpes, and I can recall seeing a Deltic there on its way to London.
There are no such services today, and any restoration of them sounds a long way off.
