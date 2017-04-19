Local Tory association fights to prevent its MP standing on 8 June

Natalie Bloomer reports on events in Northampton South:
A Conservative MP has been pitched into a battle with his own local party over whether he can stand in the upcoming general election.
David Mackintosh, MP for Northampton South, has been heavily criticised for his involvement in the loss of a £10.25 million loan to Northampton Town football club by the local council.
The loan, which was approved while Mackintosh was the leader of the council, has not been repaid and the work it was intended for has not been carried out. This triggered a series of investigations, including an ongoing one by Northamptonshire police.
Attempts by the local party to force the MP to resign over the matter were quashed by Tory HQ last December.
But a senior source from the Northampton South Conservative Association told Politics.co.uk this morning that an emergency meeting is expected to be held next week to discuss if there is a way to prevent Mackintosh from standing again.I have blogged about David Mackintosh's travails before. In November 2015 I quoted a BBC News report that took us further into this murky affair:
A Conservative MP's local party was given undeclared payments linked to a businessman involved in a stalled stadium development, it has emerged.
David Mackintosh's party received a £6,195 payment for tickets from Howard Grossman, the director of a company overseeing work at Northampton Town FC.
Mr Mackintosh was leader of the borough council when it approved a £10.25m loan for the plans. Millions of pounds of the money is currently unaccounted for.
He declined to comment on the payments.Mackintosh vs Northampton South Conservative Association looks to be a bout to watch.
