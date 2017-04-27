Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Street Name of the Week comes from Loughborough
Speeds Pingle? Me neither.
Talking of street names, "jitty" is a good Leicestershire word meaning ally but you don't often see it on signs.
I came across two examples in Loughborough.
