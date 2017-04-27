Thursday, April 27, 2017

Street Name of the Week comes from Loughborough


Speeds Pingle? Me neither.

Talking of street names, "jitty" is a good Leicestershire word meaning ally but you don't often see it on signs.

I came across two examples in Loughborough.


