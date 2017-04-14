Friday, April 14, 2017

On the track of the old Southwold Railway



It's been a Suffolkrailwaytastic day as I have discovered Twitter account for the people dreaming of reopening the branches to both Southwold and Aldeburgh.

This video follow the route of the former from Southwold to Walberswick - I have a feeling I once walked it.

And if the water towers at the start look familiar, they featured in Peter Greenaway's film Drowning by Numbers.

More information on the Southwold Railway Trust website.
