Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 14, 2017
On the track of the old Southwold Railway
It's been a Suffolkrailwaytastic day as I have discovered Twitter account for the people dreaming of reopening the branches to both Southwold and Aldeburgh.
This video follow the route of the former from Southwold to Walberswick - I have a feeling I once walked it.
And if the water towers at the start look familiar, they featured in Peter Greenaway's film Drowning by Numbers.
More information on the Southwold Railway Trust website.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment