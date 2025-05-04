Sunday, May 04, 2025

A Shropshire councillor has already been suspended by Reform UK


That didn't take long. Debra Edmunds, who won the leafy Hodnet ward of Shropshire Council on Thursday, has been suspended by Reform UK.

Reform UK Exposed has a Twitter thread about her. As they say, she has a bit of a chequered political past, but I've not yet been able to discover which part of it has upset her party's HQ.

Later. I think Jim Hawkins has found the answer.

Donna Edmunds, elected to Shropshire council as a Reform councillor for Hodnet on Thursday, has already been suspended from the party! Possibly because she unwisely posted in public, before the election, that she intends to defect to another party at the first opportunity 🤦🏻🙄🤦🏻🤣🤦🏻

— Jim Hawkins (@jimallthetime.bsky.social) 4 May 2025 at 17:34

