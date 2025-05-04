A Shropshire councillor has already been suspended by Reform UK

That didn't take long. Debra Edmunds, who won the leafy Hodnet ward of Shropshire Council on Thursday, has been suspended by Reform UK.
Donna Edmunds, elected to Shropshire council as a Reform councillor for Hodnet on Thursday, has already been suspended from the party! Possibly because she unwisely posted in public, before the election, that she intends to defect to another party at the first opportunity 🤦🏻🙄🤦🏻🤣🤦🏻— Jim Hawkins (@jimallthetime.bsky.social) 4 May 2025 at 17:34
[image or embed]
Reform UK have a bit of an issue on their hands. They just got Donna Edmunds as a councillor.— Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 4, 2025
Here's a thread we did on her.@nigel_farage himself said about Donna Edmunds when she and he were UKIP: “Whilst we are a libertarian party this kind of ultra-libertarianism really… https://t.co/vMfSUaqfO2
