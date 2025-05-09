Friday, May 09, 2025

The Joy of Six 1357

Gary Younge says the heroism of soldiers from India, Africa and the Caribbean is often airbrushed out of the history of the second world war: "About 2.5 million personnel from the Indian subcontinent, more than 1 million African-Americans, 1 million people from Africa and tens of thousands of people from the Caribbean fought for the allies during the second world war. Among them were people of almost every religion."

Tim Leunig warns that curtailing international student migration will make Britain poorer:  "In recent work with my Public First colleagues we discovered that there are over 100 constituencies where the local university is one of the top three exporters. No other sector is in the top three in more than 100 constituencies."

"As the western world closed its doors to Russia after the 2022 invasion ... Moscow somehow managed to retain control over key chess institutions, shielding Russia from sporting sanctions and allowing its players to continue competing internationally. It even hosted lucrative tournaments in the occupied Ukrainian territories of Crimea and Donbas." Daria Meshcheriakova investigates the links between world chess and Russia's war machine.

"There are so many dog whistles in those paragraphs that an audio version would sound like a rowdy day at Crufts." Mic Wright takes aim at my old classmate Allison Pearson.

Timofei Gerber reads John Stuart Mill's unfinished Chapters on Socialism.

"The ’60s left Ricky Nelson behind. He tried to branch out into other styles, he tried to shake off the Teen Idol thing. But in the era of auteurist singer-songwriters, or bands like The Beach Boys … Nelson just couldn’t compete. People wanted him for only one thing. His 'persona' was set in stone by the time he was 17 years old. He couldn’t 'grow up'. Nobody would let him." Sheila O'Malley on the fate of a teen idol,
