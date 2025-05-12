To celebrate St Pancras Day: The Beatles at Old St Pancras and a 1983 Steve Winwood interview

Today is St Pancras Day. To celebrate it, here's another showing for this video recreating the Beatles' visit to Old St Pancras churchyard on their London Mad Day Out in 1968. You can read more about their time in the churchyard in an old Guardian article.
When you add in the fact that today is also Steve Winwood's birthday, it's clear 12 May should be a public holiday in the Midlands.
Certainly, it's a big deal here on Liberal England. To celebrate, here's a 1983 interview with our favourite musician.
Winwood talks about his past with the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith, and about his then burgeoning career as a solo artist.
