Lib Dems go ahead of Tories in latest YouGov poll

YouGov opinion poll published today.
We are in third place in the poll on 17 per cent, with the Tories in fourth place on 16 per cent.
Reform tops the poll on 29 per cent, with Labour in second place on 22 per cent.
All the usual caveats about making too much of one poll apply, but this still feels like a moment worth remarking. And it is a development that has been expected for some time, given recent trends in such polls.
The Tories are usually ruthless at getting rid of failing leaders, but the problem Tory MPs face is that their next leader will be chosen by the party's membership.
There is no guarantee that this electorate will come up with someone better than Kemi Badenoch.
In the past Tory MPs have got around this problem by agreeing to put only one candidate to the membership (that's how Michael Howard and Rishi Sunak became leader), but Robert Jenrick and his followers would refuse to be party to such an arrangement unless Jenrick himself were that one candidate.
If the next election was on Thursday then this might be important. Truth be told the next GE doesn't have to take place until summer 2029, over 4 years away. We only have to remember er the SDP which briefly topped the polls one summer only to be in 3rd place with the Alliance when the election actually took place. It would of course be wonderful if we now overtake Labour and become the main challengers to Reform. I'm not holding my breathReplyDelete