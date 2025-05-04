John Rogers on an East London mystery: The Walthamstow Slip

John Rogers takes us on a walk along a curious strip of land that runs through Leyton in East London but once belonged to the parish of Walthamstow. His blurb on YouTube explains:
Known as the Walthamstow Slip, nobody knows exactly why this wide piece of land came to belong to the people of Walthamstow. There are some great stories to explain this curious anachronism, including the possibility that it follows the course of an ancient trackway.
The walk starts on Leyton Flats, Epping Forest, near the Eagle Pond where this is an old stone parish boundary marker. We then skirt around the Hollow Ponds, over Whipps Cross Road then through the streets of Leyton. The Walthamstow Slip follows Capworth Street, past the site of a Roman Road, to Church Road where the grand Leyton House once stood.
We then follow our ancient trail over Leyton Jubilee Park, and the East London Waterworks to where the path ends (or starts) on the banks of the River Lea.
John has a Patreon to support his videos and he blogs at The Lost Byway.
