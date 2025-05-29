One of Boris Johnson’s ex-wives to urge radical steps to correct Brexit mistakes

Ms Wheeler’s publisher, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, said her book would compare her ex-husband's Brexit deal to a divorce settlement.
"Like a court order in a divorce, the Brexit deal contains our bare legal obligations", they said.
"Yet as dangerous forces gather and global technologies stoke animosity, we have a wider duty. If Britain and Europe can’t work together, what chance do democracy and the rule of law have?"
Marina Wheeler was married to Boris Johnson between 1993 and 2018. She was widely credited with reigning in Johnson's baser political instincts during his time as Mayor or London.
By chance, yesterday I came across an account of Boris Johnson's first wedding in All the Wide Border by Mike Parker:
In 1987, Johnson married his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen at Woodhouse, her family estate 5 miles east of Oswestry. He arrived for the ceremony with no suitable trousers or shoes, lost the wedding certificate, misplaced the ring and told off-colour jokes in his speech. His wife later described the wedding as "the end of the relationship instead of the beginning".
