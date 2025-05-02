The Joy of Six 1354

Samantha Hancox-Li argues that "The constitutional settlement that once governed the United States has broken down. The world that we knew is gone. The second Trump Administration is working their hardest to forge a new settlement: an ugly settlement, based on personal authoritarian power and MAGA culture war."
"Hall’s film lays out the systemic failures of the police and all the other authorities supposedly in charge of protecting these girls and thousands like them, not just then, but now and all the terrible years in between. It is a tale of blind eyes turned, abundant evidence ignored, reports buried and task forces disbanded." Lucy Mangan reviews Groomed: A National Scandal.
Lisa Hagen and Karen Guzzo discuss the US pronatalist movement with Tonya Mosley from National Public Radio.
"Towards the end of 1964, she also made her biggest political statement. She was booked to tour South Africa, but insisted she would not play to segregated audiences, and was eventually deported from the country part way through the tour, with her music being banned there as a result." Andrew Hickey on Dusty Springfield and Son of a Preacher Man.
Martin Waller discusses three early utopian novels - socialist, feminist, ecological - that offered radical alternatives to conventional society before dystopias claimed the spotlight.
